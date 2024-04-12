CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,632,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,865,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

CytoDyn Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.16.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

