ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Shares Up 2.2%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €7.50 ($8.15) and last traded at €7.33 ($7.97). 1,333,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.18 ($7.80).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €6.27 and its 200-day moving average is €5.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.56.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.