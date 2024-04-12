Tobam Cuts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Illumina were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,558,000. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $130.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $232.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

