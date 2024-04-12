Tobam Purchases Shares of 354 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Tobam purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,164,000 after buying an additional 151,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after buying an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,772,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,214,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.8 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $186.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $191.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

