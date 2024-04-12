Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,907,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $324.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.