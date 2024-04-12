Tobam Reduces Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Tobam decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 49,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,488 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 82,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,148 shares of company stock worth $3,836,900 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $211.19 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.85.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

