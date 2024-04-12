Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Get Lear alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LEA

Lear Stock Performance

Lear stock opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.20 and its 200-day moving average is $135.86. Lear has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 16.5% during the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 25,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Lear by 307.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.