Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $150.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.2 %

RCL opened at $133.76 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.34 and a 200-day moving average of $114.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $323,251,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,207,000 after buying an additional 992,616 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $79,392,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after buying an additional 487,327 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

