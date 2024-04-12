Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equitable from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

Equitable Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Analysts expect that Equitable will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,025 shares in the company, valued at $26,174,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,922.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,938 shares of company stock worth $7,213,072. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equitable by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Equitable by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Equitable by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

