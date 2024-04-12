Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Director A. Larry Chapman Sells 5,000 Shares

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

The firm also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

