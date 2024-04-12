PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 10,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,794.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, David Spector sold 26,451 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,276,108.55.

On Tuesday, February 20th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total value of $1,307,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $94.78.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

