Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Purchases A$111,831.44 in Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Partridge bought 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$27.64 ($18.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,831.44 ($74,060.56).

Lindsay Partridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Lindsay Partridge bought 20,558 shares of Brickworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$27.85 ($18.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$572,540.30 ($379,165.76).

Brickworks Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.

Brickworks Increases Dividend

About Brickworks

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Brickworks’s previous Interim dividend of $0.23. Brickworks’s payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and façades systems.

