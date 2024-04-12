Belrium (BEL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.20

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Belrium token can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Belrium alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001195 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000928 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Belrium Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belrium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.