Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Now Covered by Compass Point

Equities research analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

DX opened at $11.73 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 2,294.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth about $15,107,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 751,053 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,127,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 516,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

