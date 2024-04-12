Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ (ARQT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARQT. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

