Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.15. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after buying an additional 56,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,732,000 after buying an additional 2,434,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

