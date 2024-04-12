Tigress Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 132.91% from the stock’s current price.

MODG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Shares of MODG stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

