Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.17.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Shares of STZ opened at $268.31 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $221.81 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.61 and a 200-day moving average of $246.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

