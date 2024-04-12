Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $201.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MPC. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $212.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

