AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVDX. Susquehanna raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Insider Activity

AVDX opened at $12.12 on Friday. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,247. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angelic Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,010,167 shares of company stock worth $39,077,190. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 100,595 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 180,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

See Also

