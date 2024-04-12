DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.4 %

DocuSign stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,871 shares of company stock worth $3,176,199 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $288,274,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $133,826,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,384,000 after buying an additional 1,831,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

