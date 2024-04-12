Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.90 on Friday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after buying an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

