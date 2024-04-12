Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.20

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.08), with a volume of 48602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.60 ($0.08).

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.05 million, a PE ratio of 317.50 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 18.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.56.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

