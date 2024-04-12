WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Trading Down 25.9%

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 44,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 73,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

WestKam Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.28.

About WestKam Gold

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

