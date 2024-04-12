Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,156,569 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 3,273,928 shares.The stock last traded at $57.59 and had previously closed at $57.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after buying an additional 1,632,760 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,939,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,400,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,041,000 after buying an additional 109,857 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

