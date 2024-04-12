Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,156,569 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 3,273,928 shares.The stock last traded at $57.59 and had previously closed at $57.82.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
