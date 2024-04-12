MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock Price Down 8.6%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.18. 9,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 21,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $581.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.