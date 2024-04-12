Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) fell 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.96. 985,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,204,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NUVB. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 738,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 507,452 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 174,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62,844 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 99,434 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

