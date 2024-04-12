AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.76

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 593921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

AtriCure Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,116 shares of company stock worth $468,797 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,653 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,417,000 after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 56,761 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

