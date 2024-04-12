Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.90

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.90 and last traded at C$8.32, with a volume of 2035104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.61.

Separately, Desjardins raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 209.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.6970954 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.07%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,475.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

