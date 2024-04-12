BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.96

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.96 and last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 409237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23.

Get BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1987 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.