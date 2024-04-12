Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.50

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.50 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 70.06 ($0.89), with a volume of 4549798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.20 ($0.94).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUPR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.03) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.87. The company has a market cap of £884.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 1.52 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 67,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,475 ($63,884.32). In other news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 67,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £50,475 ($63,884.32). Also, insider Sapna Shah acquired 41,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £32,081.40 ($40,604.23). 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

