Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.83.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.