Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.79 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $257.82 million and $13.88 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002440 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.