TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.75 Per Share

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Select Monthly Income’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SMIF opened at GBX 82.85 ($1.05) on Friday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 52-week low of GBX 69.60 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 85.80 ($1.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £202.37 million and a PE ratio of -1,032.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.33.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

