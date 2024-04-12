City of London (LON:CTY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5.25 Per Share

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from City of London’s previous dividend of $5.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

City of London Stock Performance

LON CTY opened at GBX 407.78 ($5.16) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,630.05 and a beta of 0.67. City of London has a 52-week low of GBX 371.50 ($4.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 429.50 ($5.44).

Get City of London alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at City of London

In other news, insider Ominder Dhillon bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 393 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £5,895 ($7,461.08). Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

City of London Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.