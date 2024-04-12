ERC20 Price Hits $0.0203 on Top Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 75.4% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $22.86 million and approximately $779.16 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00013455 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001477 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00015821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,905.83 or 1.00023776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011005 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00122491 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01986013 USD and is down -25.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $851.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

