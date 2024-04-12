Horizen Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Horizen has a total market cap of $159.48 million and approximately $12.74 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $10.72 or 0.00015124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00062695 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00037742 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,875,081 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

