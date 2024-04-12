Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XOM. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.26. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $122.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $483.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

