Diversified Healthcare Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 39.4% annually over the last three years. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,168,000 after acquiring an additional 106,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,267,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after buying an additional 533,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after buying an additional 13,274,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after buying an additional 1,710,824 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 10,351,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Featured Stories

