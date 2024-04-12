Paramount Global Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Paramount Global has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PARAA opened at 23.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is 19.04. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of 13.40 and a 52-week high of 27.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 7.89 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARAA. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Paramount Global by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paramount Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

