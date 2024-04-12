Gafisa S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:GFASY)

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0112 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
Gafisa Price Performance
OTCMKTS GFASY opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. Gafisa has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $6.94.
About Gafisa
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gafisa
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.