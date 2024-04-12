Costco Wholesale Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $15.98 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the retailer will earn $15.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.62. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.89 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.28.

NASDAQ COST opened at $732.35 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $476.75 and a twelve month high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $324.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $730.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.68%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,182 shares of company stock valued at $9,809,558. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,011 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $231,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 129.7% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

