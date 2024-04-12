Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

