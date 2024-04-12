Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Plans $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th.

Laboratory Co. of America has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to earn $16.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $206.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,305 shares of company stock worth $11,761,059. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

