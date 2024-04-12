Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a payout ratio of -1.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ OPI opened at $2.17 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($1.75). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,022,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424,364 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 814,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 413,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,031,000 after purchasing an additional 333,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 204,711 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

