Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Up 89.3% in March

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,486,200 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 785,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,862.0 days.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPTF opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

