Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Short Interest Up 61.2% in March

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Estrella Immunopharma stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Estrella Immunopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estrella Immunopharma Stock Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ:ESLA opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12. Estrella Immunopharma has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

About Estrella Immunopharma

Estrella Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:ESLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

