AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Short Interest Up 60.0% in March

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlphaTime Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter worth $404,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in AlphaTime Acquisition by 120.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter worth $718,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

AlphaTime Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ATMC opened at $10.96 on Friday. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

