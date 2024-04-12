United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Up 87.5% in March

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.0 days.

United Internet Price Performance

UDIRF stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

Get United Internet alerts:

About United Internet

(Get Free Report)

Read More

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.