United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Up 87.5% in March

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.0 days.
United Internet Price Performance
UDIRF stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.
About United Internet
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Internet
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.