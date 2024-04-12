Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Increases By 86.4%

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the March 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OFS Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:OFS opened at $9.96 on Friday. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently -3,400.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 1,180.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OFS Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,751 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

