Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Increases By 86.4%

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the March 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
OFS Capital Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:OFS opened at $9.96 on Friday. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 1,180.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OFS Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,751 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com raised OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
